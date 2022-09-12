66º

Food

Raising Cane’s opening first Michigan location in East Lansing

New storefront to open in October 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Raising Canes, East Lansing, Michigan State University, Louisiana, East Grand River Avenue, M.A.C, Education
Raising Cane's (Raising Cane's)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Raising Cane’s, a restaurant chain based out of Louisiana, is opening its first Michigan location off Michigan State University’s campus next month.

The newest location is set to open at 301 East Grand River Avenue near M.A.C. Street. Snap Custom Pizza was the business that previously occupied the space.

The chain’s website state the starting wage is $15 an hour.

According to WILX, an NBC affiliate in Lansing, the chain is hiring 130 crew members.

Click here to apply for a job at Raising Cane’s.

Raising Cane’s is known for its chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries and Cane’s sauce. Click here to view the menu.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter