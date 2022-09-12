Raising Cane’s opening first Michigan location in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Raising Cane’s, a restaurant chain based out of Louisiana, is opening its first Michigan location off Michigan State University’s campus next month.

The newest location is set to open at 301 East Grand River Avenue near M.A.C. Street. Snap Custom Pizza was the business that previously occupied the space.

The chain’s website state the starting wage is $15 an hour.

According to WILX, an NBC affiliate in Lansing, the chain is hiring 130 crew members.

Click here to apply for a job at Raising Cane’s.

Ad

Raising Cane’s is known for its chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries and Cane’s sauce. Click here to view the menu.