Starbucks releases designs for 25th anniversary holiday cups

Starbucks lovers need not wait -- the coffee giant has released its special cup designs for the approaching holiday season.

The company’s holiday beverages will be making their way to menus across the nation starting Thursday, Nov. 3, and will be served in not one, but four different holiday cup designs.

The cup options are gift-wrapped magic, frosted sparkle, ornament wonder and cozy evergreen. Check out those designs in the photo above.

“We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners,” said Gary Jacobson, Starbucks creative director. “Whatever we can touch, we wanted to make sure that we make someone’s day a little bit brighter in a holiday way.”

The Peppermint Mocha turns 20 this year after debuting in 2002. Along with the beloved holiday beverage, Starbucks is bringing back its Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

According to Starbucks, the first handcrafted holiday beverage was created in 1986 after a barista steamed a pitcher of eggnog and milk to make the first Eggnog Latte.

Starbucks handcrafted drink timeline (Starbucks)

Some returning holiday treats Starbucks customers can munch on include: Reindeer Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Snowman Cookie. Starbucks will also be debuting its Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, which is new to the bakery case.

Starbucks peppermint mocha (Starbucks)

