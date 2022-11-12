Dive into the world of food presentation with Elle Simone

DETROIT – Meet Detroit native and chef Elle Simone as she returns to Detroit with a book signing in New Center on Saturday.
Simone is a celebrity chef and food stylist for the PBS series America’s Test Kitchen.
In her latest book, “Boards,” Simone shares tips on plating techniques to recipes on how to present photo-worthy spreads.
Below is Simone’s recipe from what she made on the show:
Event info for Elle Simon’s book signing:
- Nov 12, 2022
- 5 - 7 p.m.
- At Ubranum off of Woodward Avenue in New Center