Dive into the world of food presentation with Elle Simone

Book signing to take place on Nov. 12

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Elle Simone returns to Detroit to promote her latest book "Boards".

DETROIT – Meet Detroit native and chef Elle Simone as she returns to Detroit with a book signing in New Center on Saturday.

Simone is a celebrity chef and food stylist for the PBS series America’s Test Kitchen.

In her latest book, “Boards,” Simone shares tips on plating techniques to recipes on how to present photo-worthy spreads.

Below is Simone’s recipe from what she made on the show:

Event info for Elle Simon’s book signing:

