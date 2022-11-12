Dive into the world of food presentation with Elle Simone

Elle Simone returns to Detroit to promote her latest book "Boards".

DETROIT – Meet Detroit native and chef Elle Simone as she returns to Detroit with a book signing in New Center on Saturday.

Simone is a celebrity chef and food stylist for the PBS series America’s Test Kitchen.

In her latest book, “Boards,” Simone shares tips on plating techniques to recipes on how to present photo-worthy spreads.

Below is Simone’s recipe from what she made on the show:

Event info for Elle Simon’s book signing: