Is summer almost here? Michigan’s Bell’s Brewery set date for Oberon Day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Get the orange slices ready, Bell’s Brewery has announced the date for Oberon Day.

Oberon Day will take place on March 20, 2023.

The Michigan brewery is inviting craft beer lovers to “welcome back the sunshine” with the seasonal return of the summer ale.

The craft ale will be available on tap at many bars and restaurants across the state. An updated list will be out closer to March 20 of Metro Detroit Oberon parties that will take place.

Bell’s Brewery’s Eccentric Café in Kalamazoo will be hosting a party this year on the release date with a camping theme.

Those that attend Camp Oberon are required to be at least 21 years old. The party will start at 10 a.m., and there will be games, live music and “Oberon-themed food.”

Oberon Day (Bell's Brewery)

Click here to stay up to date with Bell’s Oberon Day.

More brew news 🍻