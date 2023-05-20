Celebrate World Whiskey Day with these Michigan distilleries

Bourbon whiskey has been around for hundreds of years. The United States’ roots of the spirit are tied to settlers that came over to North America in the mid-1700s.
It is reported that Lyndon B. Johnson gave the spirit his presidential stamp in 1964 and declared bourbon “The Official Spirit of America.”
While Kentucky is known for the spirit, Michigan distilleries make the traditional spirit with their own twist that creates powerful flavors but still values American traditions.
Below are a few Michigan distilleries and the bourbon whiskies they make:
- Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskies
- Single Barrel Straight Bourbon
- Four Grain Bourbon
- Butcher’s Cut Bourbon
- Straight Bourbon
- Bottled in Bond Bourbon
- Solera Bourbon
- Straight Bourbon
- Single Barrel Bourbon
- Bourbon Whiskey Imperial Stout Casks
- Bourbon Whiskey Tawny Port Casks
- Bourbon Whiskey Caribbean Casks
- Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Sherry Casks
- Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cognac Barrels
- Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Mezcal Barrels
- Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Craft Beer Barrels
- Maple Bourbon Whiskey
- Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Straight Bourbon
- 17-Year Bourbon
- Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Woolly Bourbon
- Beer Barrel Bourbon
- Beer Barrel Bourbon - Sweet Heat
- Beer Barrel Bourbon - Baked Apple Pie
- Origin Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey
- Green Label Bourbon
- Melting Pot Blended Bourbon
- Oatlander Bourbon
- Straight Rust Belt Bourbon Whiskey
- Grass Widow Bourbon
- J. Riddle Peated Bourbon
- Red Label Bourbon
- Blue Label Bourbon
- Black Label Bourbon
- Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Bourbon Whiskey
