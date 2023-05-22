McClure’s partners with Busch’s Market to unveil new pickle line

Those who like pickles typically stick to one brand and one brand only. From Claussen to Vlasic, each brand has a way of making its pickles taste a little different.

The co-owner shared on LinkedIn that the company will release a new line of pickles for those who are fans of McClure’s.

The new pickle line will be available at Busch’s Market, a grocery store chain scattered in Metro Detroit. The partnership with the grocery chain will start Memorial Day Weekend, and these pickles are exclusive and will be on the market for a month.

The flavors of the new pickle line include crunchy garlic slices, spicy slices, and dill cornichons.

McClure’s is a Michigan-based company that started in 2009. The recipe used is from the great-grandmother of the McClure family. The pickles are manufactured in Michigan, but there is also a partner warehouse in New York.