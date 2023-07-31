Mustard Skittles? French’s launches latest weird food combo to celebrate condiment

French's teams up with Skittles to create limited-time mustard flavored Skittles in honor of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5, 2023.

They may be the same shade of yellow, and offer a similar zing to the taste buds, but are they meant to be eaten together?

Maybe it’s just me, but “mustard candy” feels wrong.

French’s, the huge condiment brand, is launching mustard-flavored Skittles in honor of the approaching National Mustard Day on Aug. 5. Each year, the company honors the tangy topping by teaming up with other companies to create a mustard-flavored something, and it’s usually a product you wouldn’t expect (or maybe even try).

In past years, French’s teamed up with Coolhaus to create a mustard ice cream. They also made a mustard beer with Oskar Blues Brewery. Now the company is teaming up with Skittles, a brand of hard shell candies that traditionally taste like fruit.

The limited-time chewy, tangy candies will be difficult to get your hands on. Officials say the “Mustard Mobile” will be transporting and offering mustard Skittles on a “multi-stop tour up the East Coast” -- though only three locations were identified: Atlanta on July 31, Washington, D.C. on Aug. 2, and New York City on Aug. 5.

People can also enter for a chance to win the specialty Skittles online here. Winners will reportedly be contacted via email through Aug. 6.

It may sound wrong, but as someone who likes both mustard and Skittles, I would absolutely try these candies just to know. Would you? Take our quick poll below.