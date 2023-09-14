69º
Summer beer staple Oberon goes year-round with new Bell’s Brewery spinoff

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Oberon Eclipse (Bell's Brewery)

Oberon is one of those Michigan summer traditions. But a new Bell’s Brewery spinoff ensures you can keep summer going.

Oberon Eclipse, a new release announced by Bell’s this week, is a citrus wheat ale brewed with zesty orange and “warm” coriander. It’s an Oberon inspired brew than can be enjoyed during any season, Bell’s said.

“Landing now in our Fall Variety Pack, with full distro coming soon,” Bell’s said in the announcement.

Oberon Ale was first brewed in 1992, and originally sold under the name Solsun. It’s usually enjoyed during the summer months, perhaps with a nice orange peel on the rim (or in the beer).

  • Beer Style: American Wheat Ale
  • Alcohol By Volume: 6.3%
  • Shelf Life: 6 months
  • Ingredients: Water, Malt, Hops
  • Flavor profile: “Oberon Eclipse has a strong wheat backbone, balanced with a little bit of sweetness and richness accompanied by the orange and coriander. It features a slightly bitter, clean finish that is medium bodied and slightly warming.”

Ken Haddad has proudly been with WDIV/ClickOnDetroit since 2013. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters, and helps lead the WDIV Insider team. He's a big sports fan and is constantly sipping Lions Kool-Aid.

