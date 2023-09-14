Summer beer staple Oberon goes year-round with new Bell’s Brewery spinoff

Oberon is one of those Michigan summer traditions. But a new Bell’s Brewery spinoff ensures you can keep summer going.

Oberon Eclipse, a new release announced by Bell’s this week, is a citrus wheat ale brewed with zesty orange and “warm” coriander. It’s an Oberon inspired brew than can be enjoyed during any season, Bell’s said.

“Landing now in our Fall Variety Pack, with full distro coming soon,” Bell’s said in the announcement.

Oberon Ale was first brewed in 1992, and originally sold under the name Solsun. It’s usually enjoyed during the summer months, perhaps with a nice orange peel on the rim (or in the beer).