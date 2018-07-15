How and where to get free ice cream on National Ice Cream Day

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, and what better way to celebrate than with free ice cream?

Here are some places where you can get free ice cream.

Dairy Queen

All you have to do to get free ice cream at Dairy Queen is download their app. Once you do that, you are eligible for a free small blizzard. The app is free for Apple and Android users.

Baskin-Robbins

Like Dairy Queen, Baskin-Robbins is also offering mobile deals. Download the app to get a buy one, get one free ice cream cone or 99-cent sundaes. You can also get $2 off a medium milkshake. Baskin-Robbins' app is also free.

Cold Stone Creamery

If downloading apps on your phone to get free stuff isn't your thing, how about using regular coupons?

Cold Stone Creamery is offering a buy one, get one free promotion all day long for email club members. All you have to do is sign up for the emails at www.coldstonecreamery.com. Another deal the ice cream shop is offering is a free $10 gift card with the purchase of a $30 gift card.

Dippin' Dots

If you happen to stumble upon a Dippin' Dots today, you can get a free mini cup during a two-hour window. The time window is different at locations, so click here to find your nearest location.

Whole Foods Market

An ice cream deal at Whole Foods Market? Sign us up.

The market is offering any two Ben & Jerry's or Talenti pints for $6.

Sam's Club

Free samples of the ICEE float are available at Sam's Club from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday AND Monday. Don't worry -- no membership is needed to sample the float, which is available at the Sam's Club Cafe.

PetSmart

How about some ice cream for your dog?

At PetSmart locations with PetsHotel facilities, you can get your dog a free 4-ounce of dog-friendly ice cream.

