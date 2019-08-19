Meet the new Little Caesars Quattro pizza

Little Caesars has a new pizza -- with four different flavor options.

The new Quattro pizza, Little Caesars latest release, serves up four different flavor options on one pizza.

The Quattro pizza is a large Italian-style pizza with a different topping combination for each quarter. The four topping combinations are: Pepperoni, Italian Sausage & Bruschetta, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni, and Cheese. The bruschetta topping captures classic Italian flavors of fresh Roma tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

This limited-time offer is available for app and website users starting August 19 for only $7 plus applicable tax at participating U.S. locations.

Customers who download the Little Caesars app or order online can get early access to the Quattro pizza on August 19. Then, starting August 26, the pizza will be available when customers walk-in from 4-8 P.M., or all day, every day by request at U.S. Little Caesars restaurants for a limited time.

