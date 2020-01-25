Health department investigates 3 possible cases of coronavirus in Metro Detroit

ROMULUS, Mich. – There are new concerns about the coronavirus in Metro Detroit.

The Michigan Health Department is investigating three possible cases of the coronavirus in Michigan. Two are in Washtenaw County and one is in Macomb County.

So far there are two confirmed cases in the United States. One in Washington state and the other in Illinois. It comes as China is reporting more than 1,200 virus cases there with 41 deaths.

“They are self-isolated, they are not out spreading germs to anyone,” Lynn Sutfin said.

But some travelers at Detroit Metro Airport are still concerned.

“It’s a lot of people in a confined area,” traveler Larry Meyer said.

Meyer was on a flight from Beijing and was one of the many people wearing a mask.

“It was a personal choice for me to wear the mask, anything to be a little bit more preventative,” Meyer said.

During his flight a passenger got sick and because the flight was coming from China it caused a bit of a stir.

“They were asking of a doctor or a nurse was on board and it was private, so they didn’t say why,” he said.

The flight crew alerted the CDC as a precaution, and extra steps were taken when the plan landed.

“They asked us to remain seated, keep the seat buckles fastened, don’t open the overheard bins,” Meyers said.

The passenger isn’t believed to have the virus and nobody had to be quarantined.

With coronavirus spreading across China and making its way to the U.S., health officials in Michigan want people to be aware.

“There’s nothing that people need to panic or worry about. They should continue to use precautions like they would any other health threat, including the flu or the common cold,” Sutfin said.

