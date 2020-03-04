36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

Health

Giant inflatable colon on display today at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Display is for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Tags: Colon, Colorectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, Inflatable, West Bloomfield, Henry Ford, Hospital, Cancer, Crohn’s, Cancer Screenings
American Cancer Society presents the Inflatable Colon at the Henry Ford Macomb Health Center in Chesterfield Township for patients and guests. A lunch and learn took place with HFHS doctors.
American Cancer Society presents the Inflatable Colon at the Henry Ford Macomb Health Center in Chesterfield Township for patients and guests. A lunch and learn took place with HFHS doctors. (Henry Ford Health System)

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – For Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and the National Colorectal Cancer Alliance will have a giant inflatable colon today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

People can walk through the colon and learn about colorectal cancer screenings, early detection and prevention. It features various stages of the disease and explains other diseases such as Crohn’s, polyps, malignant polyps, and colon cancer.

HFHS colorectal cancer specialists will be onsite to share information and answer questions.

For Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and the National Colorectal Cancer Alliance will have a giant inflatable colon today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to bring awareness to colon cancer.
For Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and the National Colorectal Cancer Alliance will have a giant inflatable colon today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to bring awareness to colon cancer. (Henry Ford Health Systems)
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital has a giant inflatable colon on display from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to bring awareness to Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital has a giant inflatable colon on display from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to bring awareness to Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. (Henry Ford Health Systems)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.