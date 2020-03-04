Giant inflatable colon on display today at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Display is for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – For Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and the National Colorectal Cancer Alliance will have a giant inflatable colon today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
People can walk through the colon and learn about colorectal cancer screenings, early detection and prevention. It features various stages of the disease and explains other diseases such as Crohn’s, polyps, malignant polyps, and colon cancer.
HFHS colorectal cancer specialists will be onsite to share information and answer questions.
