Chesterfield Township learning center closes after child tests positive for coronavirus

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Chesterfield Township learning center has closed its doors after a child tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

Childtime in Chesterfield Township will be closed for at least 14 days, officials said.

Local 4 received several tips about the case, and our Larry Spruill was able to confirm the story Wednesday afternoon.

“Nothing’s more important to us than the health and safety of our children, employees and school families,” a Childtime spokesperson said.

Officials became aware of the assumed positive diagnosis Wednesday. They are partnering with health experts to prevent the virus from spreading to the rest of the children associated with the learning center.

The building will be professionally cleaned and sanitized, according to officials.

“We are advising all members of our school community to avoid public places to minimize contact with others, and to reach out to their healthcare provider for additional instruction,” the release says.