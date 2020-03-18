Heath officials report first coronavirus case in Livingston County -- here’s what we know

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – Health officials have identified the first presumptive positive coronavirus case in Livingston County.

Officials with the Livingston County Health Department said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services informed them about the positive case in the resident.

Patient details

The person who tested positive is an adult woman, according to health officials.

Her specific location was not disclosed, but she is a resident of Livingston County, authorities said.

She has no history of travel, health officials said.

No known exposure locations

At this time, there are no known exposure locations in Livingston County linked to this positive case, officials said.

As a precaution, the Livingston County Health Department is asking anyone with symptoms to self-isolate for 14 days to avoid possibly exposing others.

Safety tips