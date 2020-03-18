Heath officials report first coronavirus case in Livingston County -- here’s what we know
Case found in woman with no history of travel
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – Health officials have identified the first presumptive positive coronavirus case in Livingston County.
Officials with the Livingston County Health Department said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services informed them about the positive case in the resident.
Patient details
The person who tested positive is an adult woman, according to health officials.
Her specific location was not disclosed, but she is a resident of Livingston County, authorities said.
She has no history of travel, health officials said.
No known exposure locations
At this time, there are no known exposure locations in Livingston County linked to this positive case, officials said.
As a precaution, the Livingston County Health Department is asking anyone with symptoms to self-isolate for 14 days to avoid possibly exposing others.
Safety tips
- Here are some safety tips provided by the Livingston County Health Department:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
