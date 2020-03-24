Oakland County officials want businesses to screen essential employees for COVID-19 before work

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – In an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus Oakland County officials have issued an order for essential businesses to screen employees for coronavirus (COVID-19) before they start work.

If employees display or report symptoms they are required to go home. Workers can return if they go three days without fever, without taking any medication, and it’s been a week since their first symptoms.

Health officials also recommended using a no-touch thermometer to check employees temperatures.

As of Tuesday, there have been 436 coronavirus cases in Oakland County and 100 people have been hospitalized. Five people have died.

As the case count rises, businesses and the public must enforce social distancing of at least six feet.

The new order goes into effect Wednesday at noon and goes until April 13.

