Oakland County issues new health order requiring employee COVID-19 screenings at businesses that remain open

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County executive and health officials are issuing an order that requires screening procedures for employees of essential businesses and implementation of social distancing for employees and customers.

This is for businesses that are remaining open under the Michigan governor’s “stay at home” order due to the coronavirus pandemic. This Oakland County order will go into effect Wednesday, March 25, at noon. It is to remain in effect until at least April 13, 2020.

Under this new Oakland County health order, these businesses must:

Develop and implement a daily screening program for all staff. Screening criteria must include the following questions: Symptom check (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, diarrhea). When a touchless thermometer is available, a temperature check is strongly recommended in lieu of verbal confirmation. Any close contact in the last 14 days with someone with a diagnosis of COVID-19. Travel internationally or domestically in the last 14 days A yes to any of the screening questions above requires the employee to be excluded: 3 days with no fever and 7 days since first symptom 14 days if close contact of diagnosed case of COVID-19 14 days following travel

Develop and implement a plan to manage and control social/physical distancing (at least 6 ft spacing) for employees working alongside one another and customers waiting in lines within or outside the business.

Limit capacity inside facilities to provide for social distancing of customers and between customers and employees including but not limited to visual markings and signage; entrance limits and specialized hours.

Publish this order at entrance of the facility and to the members of the public at large by all reasonable means available.

