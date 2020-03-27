Detroit police Chief James Craig tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), mayor says

Detroit police Chief James Craig has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Mayor Mike Duggan.

Duggan also said 39 Detroit police officers have tested positive for the virus, and 468 are in quarantine.

Statewide cases

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan has risen to 3,657 as of Friday, including 92 deaths, state officials report.

FULL UPDATE -- March 27, 2020: Michigan cases up to 3,657, including 92 deaths

Friday’s total represents an increase of 801 cases, the biggest single-day jump so far in the states. Thursday’s final total was 2,856 confirmed cases.

READ: How long will coronavirus crisis last? World-renowned expert weighs in

The state is now updating its totals at 3 p.m. daily, as of Friday, after previously doing so each day at 2 p.m.

The numbers often do not reflect an individual county’s case count because the counties may report confirmed cases a day earlier than the state. The state is now reporting positive tests as of 10 a.m. on the same day.

The jump in new daily cases is likely due to an increase in testing and a backlog of results now being reported.