Michigan offers new hospital data on coronavirus patients, medical supplies

DETROIT – The state of Michigan released new data showing hospitalizations for COVID-19 around the state, as well as available medical supplies.

As of Wednesday, the state has confirmed more than 20,300 cases and has reported more than 950 deaths. The state has the third most cases in the U.S. Michigan has been criticized for its lack of available data.

New hospital data shows how many COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, how many are in critical care or on a ventilator, and how many have been discharged.

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday (with 89 percent of data reported), the state reports:

Inpatients: 3,826

Critical care: 1,628 (1,434 on ventilators)

Discharges: 786 (Individual hospitals have reported more)

For supplies and beds, the state reports it has 1,460 available ventilators, as of April 8. You can see the full supplies breakdown by region here.

The state also started reporting recoveries for the first time, reporting 56 total recoveries. The data consists of cases that are 30 days out from their onset of illness who are alive. If an onset date is not available, their referral date will be used.

The state also released more testing data, showing the daily increases in testing capacity in relation to positive tests. You can see our data on that right here.

Track the latest COVID-19 Michigan data right here on ClickOnDetroit.