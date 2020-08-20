6-year-old Warren girl declared cancer-free after months of treatment

WARREN, Mich. – A 6-year-old Warren girl was declared cancer-free after undergoing months of treatment for the disease.

In the times of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, occasions are celebrated with socially distant drive-by parties. That was just fine for Torian Thomas.

Torian is now cancer-free, but the journey to this point was difficult for her and her family.

“August of last year (she was) complaining of her stomach hurting,” Torian’s mother, Troyesa Thomas, said. “She had a large mass. They told us it was cancer.

Torian was diagnosed with a Wilms’ tumor, which is the most common type of kidney cancer found in children. She had to undergo surgery, radiation and chemotherapy for months.

How did she feel when she had the surgery?

“Brave,” Torian said.

Throughout the fall, winter and spring, Torian missed her kindergarten year, countless birthday parties and playdates because her immune system wasn’t strong enough to go out, especially once the pandemic arrived.

In March, Torian had her last chemotherapy treatment.

On Wednesday, she got to ring the bell at Children’s Hospital of Michigan -- a ceremony usually held inside by the pediatric oncology department. But right now, outside is safer.

“Best days ever,” Troyesa Thomas said. “They said she will be going for a lifetime, but ringing that bell was a relief.”

Torian got a tiara, pom poms and a parade. She was surrounded by her doctors, nurses, family members and friends. Her T-shirt said, “Cancer messed with the wrong girl.”

Now that Torian’s immune system is stronger, she’s finally allowed out more. Her wish is to go to the Kalahari water park. Her mother and doctors approved, so she gets to go next week.