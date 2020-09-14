Here are the 30 fraternities, sororities, other houses under mandatory quarantine in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Here is a list of the 30 fraternities, sororities and rental properties in East Lansing that are now under a mandatory quarantine for two weeks due to known cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
List of quarantined properties
Here are the fraternity buildings under mandatory quarantine:
- Theta Chi -- 453 Abbott Road
- Beta Theta Pi -- 220 Cedar Street
- Beta Theta Pi -- 230 Cedar Street
- Pi Kappa Alpha -- 301 Charles Street
- Alpha Sigma Phi -- 128 Collingwood Drive
- Phi Delta Theta -- 626 Cowley Avenue
- Phi Gamma Delta -- 729 East Grand River Avenue
- Delta Kappa Epsilon -- 1148 East Grand River Avenue
- Delta Sigma Phi -- 1218 East Grand River Avenue
- Psi Upsilon -- 810 West Grand River Avenue
- Sigma Alpha Epsilon -- 342 North Harrison Road
- Sigma Nu -- 110 Oakhill Avenue
- Phi Kappa Psi -- 101 Woodmere Avenue
Here are the sorority buildings under mandatory quarantine:
- Chi Omega -- 229 Burcham Drive
- Alpha Chi Omega -- 243 Burcham Drive
- Delta Gamma -- 365 North Harrison Road
- Sigma Delta Tau -- 427 M.A.C Avenue
- Sigma Kappa -- 518 M.A.C. Avenue
- Kappa Kappa Gamma -- 605 M.A.C. Avenue
- Alpha Phi -- 616 M.A.C. Avenue
- Zeta Tau Alpha -- 639 M.A.C. Avenue
- Gamma Phi Beta -- 258 Michigan Avenue
- Kappa Alpha Theta -- 303 Oakhill Avenue
Here are the rental properties under mandatory quarantine:
- 532 Abbott Road
- 544 Abbott Road
- 505 Albert Avenue
- 403 Ann Street
- 532 Ann Street
- 217 Burcham Drive
- 332 M.A.C. Avenue
Quarantine details
The two-week quarantine was issued for anyone living in the 30 properties above. Violating the quarantine can result in jail time and/or fines, according to authorities.
“I do not take this lightly, but there is an outbreak centered on Michigan State University and it is quickly becoming a crisis,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail said. “The surge in cases we have seen over the past few weeks is alarming. I am disheartened to add that this outbreak is being fueled in part by a lack of cooperation and compliance from some MSU students, many residing in the properties now under mandatory quarantine. We must contain COVID-19 cases; however, within the MSU community we have been unable to do so with comprehensive contact tracing so other means of disease containment are necessary.”
Any other properties linked to cases will join the list of houses under mandatory quarantine, health officials said.
Residents of the quarantined properties must remain in their residence for two weeks unless they need medical care or necessities that cannot be delivered, according to authorities.
Anyone who doesn’t live in the houses is prohibited from entering unless they are providing an essential service deemed necessary for the immediate health and safety of the residents, officials said.
Violating the order is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in jail, a fine of up to $200 or both, authorities said. Police officers can arrest someone if they witness a violation or have reasonable cause to believe a violation has occurred.
Ingham County has experienced a 52% increase in total case count since Aug. 24 and has shifted from a percent positivity rate of 2% to 5%. In comparison, the MSU community percent positivity has ranged from 11% to 15% since Sept. 5. More than half of all new cases countywide reside in the city of East Lansing, and the majority of all new cases are MSU students, according to health experts.