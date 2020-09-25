Tracking Michigan emergency room visits with COVID-19 symptoms

A look at visits to Michigan emergency departments with COVID-19 symptoms present, dating back to January 2020.

Coronavirus-like symptoms: This query searches visit free-text (chief complaint, triage notes, and clinical impression) for fever or chills AND cough or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Data Source: Michigan Syndromic Surveillance System and National Syndromic Surveillance Program, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Communicable Disease Division, Surveillance and Infectious Disease Epidemiology Section

Note: Recent changes in healthcare seeking behavior, including increasing use of telemedicine and recommendations to limit emergency department (ED) visits to severe illness, as well as changes in ED triage practices and alternative COVID-19 testing sites, are impacting ED visits in Michigan. These changes affect the numbers of people and their reasons for seeking care in the Urgent Care and ED settings.