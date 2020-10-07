70ºF

Meijer recalls whole, cut cantaloupe sold in Michigan due to salmonella risk

Products sold in multiple states between Sept. 26-Oct. 5

(FreeImages.com/poetalibre)

Meijer stores have announced a recall of whole cantaloupe and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls due to a potential risk of salmonella.

Officials announced Wednesday a voluntary recall of whole and cut cantaloupe sold at Meijer stores between September 26 and October 5 in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The recalled cantaloupe products originated from Eagle Produce, LLC in Aguila, Arizona, officials said. Customers who purchased recalled products should not consume them -- recalled products can be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Whole cantaloupes should have a sticker label stating “Kandy Brand from Eagle produce, LLC." Officials say if there is no sticker label on the cantaloupe, it should be considered part of the recall.

Select cut cantaloupe products may have also been used in Meijer’s store-made products. Officials say the following products have been recalled and are packaged in clear plastic containers under the Meijer brand:

9450Gas Station Mixed Melon Chunk Cup
9505Gas Station Mixed Fruit Cup
9644Gas Station Cantaloupe 6 oz
21921000000Fruit Frenzy Bowl 40 oz
21921400000Fruit Tray
21924800000Fruit Tray with Dip
21932300000Cantaloupe Chunks Large PLU 4960
21933400000Mixed Melon Chunks Large Bowl
21933700000Mixed Melon Chunks Small Bowl
21960100000Fruit Frenzy 16 oz Bowl PLU
21971100000Strawberry/Pineapple Cup 6 oz
21971200000Mixed Fruit Cup 6 oz
21971700000Berry Explosion Cup 6 oz
21971800000Mixed Melon Chunk Cup 6 oz
21984400000Mixed Melon Cup
22012400000Mixed Fruit Cup
22019600000Cantaloupe Chunks Small Bowl
22020000000Fruit Frenzy 32 oz Bowl PLU 1
22021900000Cantaloupe and Honeydew Slices
22022000000Mixed Melon Slices
22045000000Fruit Palooza
22045200000Melons & Berries
22045300000Triple Treat & Melon
22061600000Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher
22061700000Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher
28873400000Fruit Salad

The recalled products are believed to pose a risk for salmonella poisoning. Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Anyone who consumed these products should monitor themselves for symptoms that may include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Individuals who experience symptoms should contact their primary care physician right away.

Officials say there have been no illnesses reported in connection with the recall as of Wednesday.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact Meijer anytime at 1-800-543-3704.

Click here to read the entire recall.

