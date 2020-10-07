Meijer recalls whole, cut cantaloupe sold in Michigan due to salmonella risk

Meijer stores have announced a recall of whole cantaloupe and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls due to a potential risk of salmonella.
Officials announced Wednesday a voluntary recall of whole and cut cantaloupe sold at Meijer stores between September 26 and October 5 in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
The recalled cantaloupe products originated from Eagle Produce, LLC in Aguila, Arizona, officials said. Customers who purchased recalled products should not consume them -- recalled products can be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Whole cantaloupes should have a sticker label stating “Kandy Brand from Eagle produce, LLC." Officials say if there is no sticker label on the cantaloupe, it should be considered part of the recall.
Select cut cantaloupe products may have also been used in Meijer’s store-made products. Officials say the following products have been recalled and are packaged in clear plastic containers under the Meijer brand:
|9450
|Gas Station Mixed Melon Chunk Cup
|9505
|Gas Station Mixed Fruit Cup
|9644
|Gas Station Cantaloupe 6 oz
|21921000000
|Fruit Frenzy Bowl 40 oz
|21921400000
|Fruit Tray
|21924800000
|Fruit Tray with Dip
|21932300000
|Cantaloupe Chunks Large PLU 4960
|21933400000
|Mixed Melon Chunks Large Bowl
|21933700000
|Mixed Melon Chunks Small Bowl
|21960100000
|Fruit Frenzy 16 oz Bowl PLU
|21971100000
|Strawberry/Pineapple Cup 6 oz
|21971200000
|Mixed Fruit Cup 6 oz
|21971700000
|Berry Explosion Cup 6 oz
|21971800000
|Mixed Melon Chunk Cup 6 oz
|21984400000
|Mixed Melon Cup
|22012400000
|Mixed Fruit Cup
|22019600000
|Cantaloupe Chunks Small Bowl
|22020000000
|Fruit Frenzy 32 oz Bowl PLU 1
|22021900000
|Cantaloupe and Honeydew Slices
|22022000000
|Mixed Melon Slices
|22045000000
|Fruit Palooza
|22045200000
|Melons & Berries
|22045300000
|Triple Treat & Melon
|22061600000
|Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher
|22061700000
|Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher
|28873400000
|Fruit Salad
The recalled products are believed to pose a risk for salmonella poisoning. Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
Anyone who consumed these products should monitor themselves for symptoms that may include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Individuals who experience symptoms should contact their primary care physician right away.
Officials say there have been no illnesses reported in connection with the recall as of Wednesday.
Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact Meijer anytime at 1-800-543-3704.
Click here to read the entire recall.
More News