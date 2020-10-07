Meijer recalls whole, cut cantaloupe sold in Michigan due to salmonella risk

Meijer stores have announced a recall of whole cantaloupe and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls due to a potential risk of salmonella.

Officials announced Wednesday a voluntary recall of whole and cut cantaloupe sold at Meijer stores between September 26 and October 5 in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The recalled cantaloupe products originated from Eagle Produce, LLC in Aguila, Arizona, officials said. Customers who purchased recalled products should not consume them -- recalled products can be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Whole cantaloupes should have a sticker label stating “Kandy Brand from Eagle produce, LLC." Officials say if there is no sticker label on the cantaloupe, it should be considered part of the recall.

Select cut cantaloupe products may have also been used in Meijer’s store-made products. Officials say the following products have been recalled and are packaged in clear plastic containers under the Meijer brand:

9450 Gas Station Mixed Melon Chunk Cup 9505 Gas Station Mixed Fruit Cup 9644 Gas Station Cantaloupe 6 oz 21921000000 Fruit Frenzy Bowl 40 oz 21921400000 Fruit Tray 21924800000 Fruit Tray with Dip 21932300000 Cantaloupe Chunks Large PLU 4960 21933400000 Mixed Melon Chunks Large Bowl 21933700000 Mixed Melon Chunks Small Bowl 21960100000 Fruit Frenzy 16 oz Bowl PLU 21971100000 Strawberry/Pineapple Cup 6 oz 21971200000 Mixed Fruit Cup 6 oz 21971700000 Berry Explosion Cup 6 oz 21971800000 Mixed Melon Chunk Cup 6 oz 21984400000 Mixed Melon Cup 22012400000 Mixed Fruit Cup 22019600000 Cantaloupe Chunks Small Bowl 22020000000 Fruit Frenzy 32 oz Bowl PLU 1 22021900000 Cantaloupe and Honeydew Slices 22022000000 Mixed Melon Slices 22045000000 Fruit Palooza 22045200000 Melons & Berries 22045300000 Triple Treat & Melon 22061600000 Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher 22061700000 Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher 28873400000 Fruit Salad

The recalled products are believed to pose a risk for salmonella poisoning. Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Anyone who consumed these products should monitor themselves for symptoms that may include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Individuals who experience symptoms should contact their primary care physician right away.

Officials say there have been no illnesses reported in connection with the recall as of Wednesday.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact Meijer anytime at 1-800-543-3704.

Click here to read the entire recall.

