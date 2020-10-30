6 COVID-19 cases linked to services, bible studies at Brighton church

BRIGHTON, Mich. – Six people who tested positive for COVID-19 have been linked to services and bible studies at a Brighton church, health officials said.

Officials with the Livingston County Health Department said six COVID-19 patients reported attending Brighton Church of Christ services on Oct. 18 and bible study sessions on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

Anyone who went to the church on those days might have been exposed for COVID-19, according to the health department.

The Livingston County Health Department is recommending everyone who attends Brighton Church of Christ get tested for COVID-19.

Anyone who develops symptoms should immediately isolate and contact a doctor.