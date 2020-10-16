COVID-19 cases associated with Brighton Assembly of God

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – The Livingston County Health Department is alerting the public about potential COVID-19 exposure at the Brighton Assembly of God.

As of today, 14 unrelated individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 reported attending services at Brighton Assembly of God on October 4, October 7, and October 11.

The positive cases are residents of multiple counties including Livingston, Washtenaw, and Oakland.

Individuals who attended church services on those days are at an increased risk for developing COVID-19.

Those who participated in church related events or social activities are also at risk. Due to the high rate of transmission and an increase in COVID-19 cases among attendees of Brighton Assembly of God, LCHD highly recommends COVID-19 testing for all individuals who attend the church, whether they have symptoms or not.

Testing locations can be found at www.lchd.org or www.mi.gov/coronavirustest.

Brighton Assembly of God attendees are also encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, including:

• Fever over 100 degrees Fahrenheit

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

• Difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

In addition to getting tested, LCHD recommends that individuals who develop symptoms immediately isolate and contact their primary care physician for guidance.

COVID-19 is still spreading in the community.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 143,106 as of Friday, including 6,987 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update represents 2,015 new cases and 14 additional deaths. On Thursday, the state reported 141,091 total cases and 6,973 deaths.