Henry Ford to carry out phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine trial in Metro Detroit

Henry Ford Health System is partnering with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to carry out the third phase of a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

The Metro Detroit health system is one of three sites in Michigan, and one of many around the world, that will test the “safety and efficacy” of a single dose of Janssen’s potential COVID-19 vaccine, also known as JNJ-78436735 or Ad26.COV2.S, officials said.

The clinical study, also called the “ENSEMBLE trial," is recruiting individuals who are not immunocompromised to receive either a single dose of the investigational vaccine or a placebo. Sites partaking in the study are specifically seeking individuals who are more at risk for contracting a severe case of the virus, including those over 60 years of age, minorities and individuals with chronic health conditions. Anyone over the age of 18 can volunteer, however.

“We hope Southeast Michigan residents will consider taking part in the vaccine trial, particularly people who are at a higher risk of coming in contact with the virus, and people who have a higher likelihood developing severe symptoms,” said Adnan Munkarah, M.D., Henry Ford Health System Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer. “I’d like to thank everyone who volunteers for contributing to the global effort to combat COVID-19.”

Individuals interested in volunteering can learn more and sign up at Henry Ford’s website here.

Participating health systems in the U.S. and around the world are expected to recruit about 60,000 adults to carry out the third phase of the COVID vaccine trial.

