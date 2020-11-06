Nearly 2.4 million Michigan residents have received flu vaccine this season

LANSING, Mich. – Nearly 2.4 million Michiganders have gotten their flu vaccine this season, officials said.

That number puts the state more than halfway toward its goal of 4.2 million flu vaccines.

“It’s more important than ever that Michiganders get their flu vaccine to protect themselves and their families and help us save crucial resources for hospitals to fight the spread of COVID-19,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “And as always, mask up, practice safe physical distancing, and wash your hands frequently to protect yourselves, your family, and our brave frontline workers from COVID-19. We will get through this together.”

During the 2019-2020 flu season, the nation recorded 39 to 56 million estimated cases of the flu. There were 18 to 26 million medical visits due to the flu and nearly half a million hospitalizations. Last season, 187 children died from the flu in the United States, including six children in Michigan, officials said.

“Influenza can be deadly and getting the flu vaccine is a step we can take to protect against it. Every flu-related hospitalization we see this season will put an additional strain on our hospitals that are already dealing with a surge of COVID-19 patients.," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief deputy for health and chief medical executive.

To find a location near you where you can get the flu shot you can click here. MDHHS has partnered with Kroger and Meijer pharmacies. Meijer recently teamed up with the Detroit Tigers and Lansing Lugnuts to host two free flu shot clinics.

The events will be held Monday and Tuesday at Comerica Park in Detroit and Jackson Field in Downtown Lansing.

Clinics will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday. They will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Those who participate have to fill out paperwork and get temperatures taken before they can get the vaccine.

