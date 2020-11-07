Fenton funeral home listed as potential COVID exposure site

FENTON, Mich. – The Genesee County Health Department has identified a funeral home as a potential coronavirus exposure site.

Officials said Friday that one confirmed case of COVID-19 has been linked to a visitation and funeral service at the Sharp Funeral Home in Fenton on October 30. The services took place between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Individuals who attended the visitation or funeral service are encouraged to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone with symptoms is encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine while awaiting test results to prevent the spread of the virus.

Symptoms can develop up to 14 days following exposure to coronavirus/

The Genesee County Health Department is also encouraging individuals who attended the service to report any illnesses to their local health departments.

Officials say the health department is conducting an investigation and contact tracing for the confirmed COVID-19 case. The infected individual has been instructed to self-isolate until cleared by health officials.

Click here for more coronavirus resources and updates from Genesee County.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Click here for more guidelines from the CDC.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.