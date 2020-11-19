61ºF

Live stream (3:15 p.m.): Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds COVID-19 after start of new restriction period

Whitmer, Khaldun to discuss handling of COVID-19 in Michigan

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Thursday on the state’s handling of COVID-19 with new restrictions currently in effect.

On Wednesday, the state’s three week “pause” that tightened COVID-19 safety protocols began, shutting down indoor dining, in-person classes for college and high school students, and more.

Here are 14 changes in effect under Michigan's new COVID-19 restrictions

Whitmer will be joined Thursday by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and small business leaders.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. Thursday. You can watch live in the stream above.

Michigan announced 5,772 new COVID-19 cases and 62 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state totals to 277,806 cases and 8,190 deaths.

