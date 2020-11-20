Here’s a look inside Henry Ford’s COVID-19 testing lab

The main lab at Henry Ford was the first in Michigan, outside of the health department, to be able to test for COVID-19.

Now, the health system tests over 1,500 samples a day and have done roughly a quarter of a million tests since March.

Depending on the urgency of the result, the lab can actually choose to do the PCR test on a specific, smaller machine with a rapid turnaround. In general, the majority of tests take less than 24 hours to determine results when they’re done on the larger machines.

Dr. Linoj Samuel with Henry Ford Health System explains the process.

