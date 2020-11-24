Gov. Whitmer urges Michiganders to follow COVID-19 rules ahead of Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a video Tuesday asking residents to follow COVID-19 safety rules over Thanksgiving weekend.

Whitmer is asking Michiganders to wear masks, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and avoid large gatherings over the holiday.

“Thanksgiving is about taking time to appreciate the things around us as well as give to others,” Whitmer said. “This year in particular, I am thankful for our frontline workers in our hospitals, child care centers, grocery stores, and everyone else who put their lives on the line to protect our families from COVID-19. As the weather gets colder and as cases continue to skyrocket, we must do everything we can to protect these heroes on the front lines. We all have a role to play to keep our family, friends, neighbors, and frontline workers safe. I know this year will be different, but to protect our families, frontline workers, and small businesses, we must make short-term sacrifices for our long-term health.”

Last week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued new orders limiting indoor gatherings where COVID-19 spreads rapidly. These steps are what the public health experts say we need to take to avoid overwhelmed hospitals and death counts like we saw in the spring. Doing this will also protect the medical workers, first responders, and other essential workers putting their lives on the line to protect us.

You can watch her full statement below.