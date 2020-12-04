3 positive signs that Michigan’s COVID-19 circumstances are improving right now

LANSING, Mich. – COVID-19 case and death rates are still too high in Michigan, but there are three positive signs that the state’s circumstances are improving, according to Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

During a Thursday press briefing, Khaldun, chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, reiterated that more than 300,000 people have become infected with COVID-19 in Michigan, and more than 9,000 people have died.

But there are a few positive signs, too, she said.

Here are the three circumstances she pointed to as positive signs for the future:

Shortened quarantine length

Slowly declining case rate

Vaccine progress

“This month is already very promising,” Khaldun said. “More data is coming out about being able to shorten the quarantine period in certain circumstance. We are seeing signs that the case rate is slowing over the past couple of weeks, and vaccines are coming very soon.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released new data based on analysis of hundreds of thousands of cases. Experts found 99% of COVID-19 cases will become infectious or develop symptoms within 10 days of exposure.

“Based on this new data, the CDC has offered an option for how to potentially shorten the quarantine period in certain circumstances,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The case rate is “still seeing a slight decline in the rate of new cases over the past 13 days,” according to Khaldun. But case rates overall are still “alarmingly high.”

READ: Governor responds to Michigan restaurants considering defying state order, reopening

Khaldun also said a COVID-19 vaccine is expected to become available as early as Dec. 15.