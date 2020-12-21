CVS to administer COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care facilities

DETROIT – CVS Health announced it is launching a nationwide effort to help vaccinate thousands of staff and residents at long-term care facilities against COVID-19. That includes nearly 1,000 facilities in Michigan.

“We are excited about the state’s rollout of the vaccination process,” Robert L. Stein with the Michigan Assisted Living Association.

READ: MDHHS using 2 ‘core, science-based ideas’ to decide what should reopen, remain closed in Michigan

After healthcare workers on the frontlines are vaccinated, next up with be seniors and staff members at long-term care facilities.

“We’re talking about vulnerable adults who are anxious to reconnect with their family members and their friends and we are optimistic that we do see the light at the end of the tunnel in early 2021,” Stein said.

CVS will be vaccinating the elderly and staff members at nearly a thousand locations. Across the state, there are roughly 5,000 long-term care facilities with about 200,000 residents and staff.

Michigan Assisted Living said the goal is to have them all vaccinated by the end of January.

“It is unprecedented. It is a huge undertaking. There’s no question about it,” Stein said.

How soon family members can see their loved ones depends on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. It’s important to note that the vaccine is not mandatory.

