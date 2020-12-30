COVID-19 vaccination effort to ramp up across Michigan

DETROIT – Michigan has received 278,000 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines so far, but only 71,000 have been administered.

The state’s chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said the lag is due to two factors: the operational challenges and hospital systems opting to ease into the process slowly.

“There’s no question this is the most massive vaccination effort that we’ve undertaken in this country,” Khaldun said. “I think the operational challenges of it means it is moving slower than anybody actually wants it to.”

Khaldun said some hospital systems opted to start the vaccination process slowly to make sure it was done correctly.

So far, frontline medical personnel have been given access to the vaccine along with long-term care facilities but there’s a long way to go and the state expects the rate of vaccinations to increase as it beefs up human resource support with staffing.

