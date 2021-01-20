How is Michigan doing in the fight against COVID-19?

DETROIT – The Director of the Department of Epidemiology for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services provided an update on the big picture of how Michigan is doing in the fight against COVID-19.

Overall, it’s a story of improvement. Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge has a summary of the report. As many people look to the possibility of restaurants reopening to indoor dining on Feb. 1, the trends in the numbers are of great interest.

The percent of tests that are positive, the rate of new cases, and hospital capacity are all moving in the right direction. Based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) using antibody test results, it’s estimated that 8.8 percent of Michigan residents had been infected by SARS-CoV-2 by November of last year.

Based on that data, you were most likely to have been infected if you female between 18 and 49 years old.

Watch the video above for the full report.

