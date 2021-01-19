Answering your COVID questions: How long can you wait for your second vaccine dose?

DETROIT – Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge is working to answer as many questions about the coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccine as he can.

Health departments and hospitals are reporting not receiving as much vaccine as they were promised and because of that, there has been a lot of concern from people. People are worried about not being able to get a second dose.

I received my first Moderna vaccine and have a date to get the second. But they said they are not sure when they will get the vaccines. How long can I go before getting the second and will it still be effective?

Ideally, you should receive the second shot within four days of the date that it’s due. There is no clear data on the effectiveness if it’s significantly delayed beyond that. That said, the CDC guidance is that you should simply get the second shot as soon as possible. At this time the repeating the series isn’t recommended.

What’s the longest time you can wait for your second shot?

The recommendation is to get it as soon as possible if it’s delayed. We don’t have data on what happens if that second shot is late. So, it’s important that those giving the vaccines make giving those second dose a priority.

How soon can one start the first Moderna shot after taking the first Pfizer shot if a second Pfizer is not offered?

Switching between vaccines is not recommended. Your second shot should be from the same manufacturer as the first one. Even if it means it’s delayed because of availability.

I just received my second dose of the shingles vaccine. How long should I wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

The recommendation is to wait at least 14 days between any other vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge