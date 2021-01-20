Livonia nurse performs ‘Amazing Grace’ at national COVID-19 memorial ceremony

Nurse Lori Marie Key sings 'Amazing Grace' during a COVID-19 memorial, with lights placed around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Livonia nurse Lori Marie Key performed a rendition of “Amazing Grace” Tuesday at the national COVID-19 memorial ceremony in Washington D.C.

“Working as a COVID nurse is heartbreaking. As heartbreaking for the patients who are sick, it was heartbreaking for the family who couldn’t be there with them and it’s heartbreaking for those caring for them,” Key said before performing. “But when I’m at work, I sing. It gives me strength during difficult times and I believe it helps heal.”

Key, a nurse at St. Mary Mercy Hospital, went viral last year after singing for fellow health care workers. She also performed last year at the Ford Fireworks.

Michigan nurse Lori Marie Key, who went viral singing 'Amazing Grace' at work, reprises the song at the national COVID-19 memorial ceremony pic.twitter.com/8OtCaNU5mw — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 19, 2021

“All of this is kind of bringing me back to my roots, something that I’ve always loved to. It’s just an honor and a blessing to be able to do nursing and singing at the same time,” she said on Monday. “Sometimes, I feel like why me? There are so many other health care workers striving and doing their thing, trying to keep all us afloat, so I don’t take it lightly. I’m very humbled.”

