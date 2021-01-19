Michigan grandmother who made viral rap receives COVID-19 vaccine

NOVI, Mich. – Julie Cox is a 78-year-old woman who made a viral rap about COVID-19 and she recently received a dose of the vaccine.

Cox, a former music teacher, decided she wanted to remind people to wash their hands and practice social distancing the best way she knows how -- through song.

“I’m very relieved that we finally were able to get it and it didn’t hurt at all,” Cox said.

Cox is a former band director and third and fourth-grade teacher. She had an idea that music would help everyone in her nursing home to remember to wash their hands and socially distance.

“I was with a group of residents the day we were told we were gonna be quarantined originally. And I saw the looks on their faces. It was a sad moment for us,” Cox said. “It’s been a lot of fun to do it. And people have responded very positively. The people I work with here at Brookdale are marvelous and their residents have been very responsive too.”

Cox plans to release another track this year.

“As you have seen, I just got the vaccine,” Cox said.

