St. Clair County Health Department to launch new COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – The St. Clair County Health Department announced that it is planning to launch a new COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system on Friday.

The system is expected to go live at 9 a.m., according to officials.

“We hope the community finds this new pre-registration system helpful. We appreciate everyone’s patience with the process. As more vaccine becomes available, vaccination opportunities will as well, including even more options for our residents,” said Dr. Annette Mercatante, St. Clair County medical health officer.

Officials said anyone living or working in the county and interested in pre-registering should visit www.scchealth.co. The link will be labeled as “Pre-Registration for COVID-19 Vaccine.”

Individuals would need to select the “sign up” option, create a user name and password. Additional questions will be asked. Your financial information, social security number or credit card information will not be asked. Appointment notifications can be set up via automated phone call, text or email.

Officials said once registered, you will be contacted when an appointment becomes available based on priority group status and date and time you registered.

Seniors 65 years and older needing assistance with the process can contact Council on Aging at 800-297-0099, their local senior center, or call 211.

An additional vaccine hotline will be created in the future.

