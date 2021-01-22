Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge answers COVID vaccine questions

DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts.

He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

Below is an updating list of the questions McGeorge has received and answered.

The vaccine is free to everyone, but providers are allowed to bill a fee to your insurance for administering the shot.

However, they cannot charge you anything. Even if you have a co-pay or deductible there should be no out of pocket cost to you.

We just don’t know at this point. We won’t know until more data emerges. More studies need to be done and it’s going to take some time.

Children don’t bear the brunt of the serious disease so we’re going to want a lot more research before children start getting vaccinated.

We don’t have that information yet and unfortunately the only way for us to find out is to continue to study it over time.

Ideally, you should receive the second shot within four days of the date that it’s due. There is no clear data on the effectiveness if it’s significantly delayed beyond that. That said, the CDC guidance is that you should simply get the second shot as soon as possible. At this time the repeating the series isn’t recommended.

No. There aren’t any dietary restrictions -- including alcohol -- that residents need to consider with regard to the vaccine. However, excessive drinking before or after the vaccine will likely make any potential side effects -- like a headache or body ache -- more unpleasant.

The recommendation is to get it as soon as possible if it’s delayed. We don’t have data on what happens if that second shot is late. So, it’s important that those giving the vaccines make giving those second dose a priority.

Switching between vaccines is not recommended. Your second shot should be from the same manufacturer as the first one. Even if it means it’s delayed because of availability.

The recommendation is to wait at least 14 days between any other vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine.

The temperature differences are requirements from the manufacturers and are related to proprietary information they have on what the most stable temperature is for their vaccine. Although both are MRNA vaccines, there are differences in the genetic sequences used and the coating used to get the MRNA into our cells.

With the exception of one medication, President Donald Trump received the same care and treatments as all other COVID-19 patients.

The monoclonal antibody treatments are now available for non-hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID. Both state and federal agencies that track their use have commented that there hasn’t been widespread adoption of those treatments -- specifically Bamlanivimab from Eli Lilly and the combination product from Regeneron. Some facilities are using them consistently, but the overall demand for the treatment hasn’t been what some had thought it would be.

Yes, you can still get the vaccine if you were treated with Remdesivir, but it’s more complicated if you received either convalescent plasma or one of the monoclonal antibody treatments like Bamlanivimab. The antibodies received might interfere with, or react with the vaccine. It’s recommended to delay vaccinations for 90 days after receiving these treatments.

The currently available mRNA vaccines are specific to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and that is the only coronavirus you would be protected from.

No. Recovery from a COVID-19 infection -- regardless of which variant you were exposed to -- should provide at least 90 days of immunity against other SARS-CoV-2 variants as well.

Yes. If you’ve had recent COVID-19 it’s estimated that the immunity lasts at least three months. So you can put off the vaccine around 90 days when your immunity is expected to wane a little bit. If you’re unsure, just get vaccinated.

If you are asymptomatic and have COVID-19 and got the vaccine you are expected to be okay. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms you should get tested. If you test positive, you should stay home.

The medical answer is to wear a mask and no, it’s not safe -- don’t hug your grandchildren.

The practical answer is to assess your own risk. If you have been successfully vaccinated -- that’s 2 shots and waiting for another 7 to 14 days after the second dose -- you would be reasonably expected to be fully vaccinated. There’s a 1 in 20 chance that you’re not adequately protected.

The coronavirus vaccines are injected deep into the muscles and stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies. This appears to be enough protection to keep the vaccinated person from getting ill.

But what’s not clear is whether it’s possible for the virus to bloom in the nose and be sneezed or breathed out to infect others even as antibodies elsewhere in the body have mobilized to prevent the vaccinated person from getting sick.

No. There is no risk of someone spreading the virus from getting the vaccine. The MRNA vaccines do not contain any trace of the live virus.

If you had significant side effects with the first dose you’ll likely have a fever with the second dose. That’s not a reason to skip the second dose. You need the second dose.

Unless it was a medically-concerning side effect, like anaphylaxis, the side effects are only temporary and when compared to the risk of COVID-19, you should still receive the second dose.

While you can’t prevent such side effects, you can treat them when they occur.

The side effects are the same for both doses, but they are significantly more common after the second dose because the immune system has been activated by the first dose. Additionally, side effects are more common in people under the age of 55.

No. Absolutely not. Some of the antihistamines and pain killers could blunt your overall immune response. Taking an antihistamine would be a bad idea. We don’t really know what it would do, but blunting an allergic response that doctors would need to know about would be a bad idea.

Additionally, side effects take a while to appear and whatever medication you’d take would have worn off by the time you experience them.

People have asked if health problems such COPD, bronchitis, heart attacks and more would make the vaccine unsafe. Ultimately, health problems are more of a bigger reason to get the vaccine. If you do have any concerns, you should discuss it with you doctor who knows your health history.

Based on the trials that have been done, there is no specific disease or illness that makes the vaccine unsafe or would be a contraindication to receive it. While that is a very broad statement and everyone should discuss their specific situation with their doctor, you should keep an eye on developments as the vaccine is more widely administered.

The vaccine ingredient that is being focused on as the most likely culprit behind allergic reactions is polyethylene glycol. The chemical is necessary to maintain the outer-coating of the MRNA, allowing it to get into cells and produce spike protein.

PEG is very common in medications, cosmetics and even laxatives. Because of the concern, any known allergy to PEG, or cross-reacting chemical polysorbate, is a reason to not get the MRNA COVID vaccines.

If it seems arbitrary, it’s because it is. The age difference is simply related to the way the original study data -- that was submitted to the FDA for emergency authorization -- was collected. There was a significant debate before the Pfizer vaccine’s minimum age was made 16 rather than 18.

The current best vaccine is whichever one you can get. Over time, there will be more data on each vaccine, but there will be ample supply that we can make decisions based on effectiveness, particularly in specific groups of people -- like youths and the elderly, but that’s a ways off.

