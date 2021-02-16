St. Clair County Health Department vaccine clinic canceled Tuesday due to snow

The St. Clair County Health Department (SCCHD) is cancelling its COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Tuesday at the Blue Water Convention Center (BWCC).

The county has closed all non-essential operations due to the winter storm and dangerous conditions.

Tuesday’s clinic is rescheduled and will be combined with another clinic currently scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the BWCC. Individuals who had an appointment Tuesday, should plan for the same appointment time on Thursday.

If you are unable to attend the rescheduled clinic occurring on Thursday, please do the following:

Email covid19@stclaircounty.org

On Wednesday, 2/17, call the SCCHD (810) 987-5300 or (810) 966-4163 during regular business hours.

Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

Michigan has started listing local health departments accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

On January 11, Michigan moved into the next phase of vaccinations, which includes teachers, first responders, childcare providers and residents 65 years of age and older.

Eligible essential workers, teachers and childcare workers will be notified by their employers about vaccine clinic dates and locations, Gov. Whitmer said. Eligible residents should not go to any of the clinics without an appointment.

All counties can begin vaccinating residents over the age of 65. The state has started listing local health departments who are ready to take appointments.

