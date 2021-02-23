Black Health Matters aims to empower, educate during Winter Health Summit

Black Health Matters is hosting its 6th Winter Health Summit.

The summit is a free, virtual health fair aimed at educating and empowering Black individuals.

The event will be held on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Physicians and health experts from all over the country will be in attendance.

The summit offers conversations on diseases that impact the Black community the most. Around 2,000 people are expected to attend the virtual summit.

Click here to learn more about Black Health Matters.

What to know about the event:

Where is it? Online.

When is it? Feb. 27 from 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

How can I register? Click here.

READ: Black History Month coverage

Have you signed up for the Black Health Matters Winter Health Summit? What are you waiting for? It's VIRTUAL, FREE and... Posted by Black Health Matters on Monday, February 22, 2021

READ: Doctor becomes first Black woman to lead adult neurosurgery department at Detroit Medical Center