View here: Michigan’s March 2, 2021 COVID ‘Gatherings and Face Mask Order’

Michigan updates COVID-19 epidemic order

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
, Digital Managing Editor

MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel on March 2, 2021 (WDIV)

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) released an update to its “Gatherings and Face Mask” order on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

This COVID-19 epidemic order takes effect on March 5, 2021, at 12:01 a.m., at which time the Feb. 4, 2021, order also entitled “Gatherings and Face Mask Order” is rescinded.

This new order is officially titled: “Emergency Order under MCL 333.2253 – Gatherings and Face Mask Order -- March 2, 2021″

View here: MCL 333.2253

This order remains in effect through April 19, 2021, at 11:59 p.m., the state said.

