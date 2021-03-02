View here: Michigan’s March 2, 2021 ‘Requirements for Residential Care Facilities Rescission’ order

Here is Michigan’s March 2, 2021 updates to its “Requirements for Residential Care Facilities Rescission” epidemic order.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced the update to this order on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

It’s official title is: Emergency Order under MCL 333.2253 – Requirements for Residential Care Facilities Rescission of December 8, 2020 Order -- March 2, 2021″

View here: MCL 333.2253

This order is effective immediately. There is no expiration date offered.