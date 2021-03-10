How to schedule COVID vaccine appointment at Rite Aid in Michigan

Rite Aid is one of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partners, allowing it to receive COVID-19 vaccine allocation from the federal government.

Rites Aid locations in six states, including Michigan, and two other jurisdictions will have the vaccine available. They will administer vaccinations at the store locations.

How to schedule an appointment

In Michigan, appointments cannot be made through specific Rite Aid stores.

Here’s what you need to do to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Michigan Rite Aid:

Go here: ritea.id/michigan

When you’re there, Rite Aid will ask you to fill out a vaccine qualification form.

If you qualify, you will be able to choose from a list of available appointments at different locations in the state.

If you’re receiving one of the two-dose vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), Rite Aid says your Dose 2 appointment will be automatically scheduled to ensure there is a second dose available to you.

Do you qualify?

In Michigan, as of March 10, 2021, here’s who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

*Ages 50+ with pre-existing medical conditions or disabilities

*Pre-K – 12th grade educators & staff

*Childcare workers

*Healthcare workers

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Pharmacy staff

Corrections staff

*Rite Aid is prioritizing these groups.

From the CDC: Understanding the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination

Walgreens is also offering a similar vaccine appointment service -- go here.

Michiganders need to complete an eligibility screening before seeking a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at a Walgreens store in the state.

Meijer has COVID-19 vaccination clinics at stores across Michigan. Participants must be registered through the retailer’s online system in order to be scheduled for a vaccine. To register, patients can text COVID to 75049, go online at clinic.meijer.com or simply visit their local Meijer pharmacy and ask to register.

Meijer encourages anyone interested in receiving the vaccine to register, as the retailer intends to eventually offer the vaccine to all Michiganders eligible via the CDC guidelines in the coming weeks and months.

