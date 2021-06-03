Cloudy icon
Health

Get the Vax Facts: Dr. Frank McGeorge answers COVID vaccine questions

Get the Vax Facts: Dr. Frank McGeorge answers COVID vaccine questions

Dr. Frank McGeorge offers answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch the videos to learn each answer:

I want to have children, do the vaccines have any effect on fertility?

I already had COVID, do I still need the vaccine?

Is one vaccine better than the other?

Are the authorized vaccines safe?

What’s wrong with waiting to see how other people react to the vaccine before I get mine?

Dr. McGeorge offers his elevator pitch for the vaccine:

What are the vaccine side effects?

If we’re going to need a booster shot, why not just wait so I only need to do it once?

The vaccines were developed so quickly, how do we know they got it right?

How do we know there won’t be any long term side effects from the vaccines?

Why haven’t any of the vaccines received full FDA approval yet?

Why should I get my health teenager vaccinated against COVID?

