Michigan coronavirus cases up to 889,957; Death toll now at 19,293

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 889,957 as of Friday, including 19,293 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 446 new cases and 27 additional deaths.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate near 3% as of Friday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 383 on Friday -- the lowest since July 2020. The 7-day death average was 25 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 52,500 on Friday. More than 818,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 8.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 59.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 49% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 33.2 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 594,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 1.9 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 294 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 170 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.5 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since May 21:

May 21 -- 1,132 new cases

May 22 -- 1,013 new cases

May 24 -- 1,378 new cases (case count for two days)

May 25 -- 739 new cases

May 26 -- 799 new cases

May 27 -- 542 new cases

May 28 -- 614 new cases

June 1 -- 862 new cases (3-day total)

June 2 -- 420 new cases

June 3 -- 510 new cases

June 4 -- 446 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

