Israel sees surge in delta COVID-19 variant cases

As of Monday, 61.4% of Michigan adults have received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

Health officials said that number is not high enough. Especially since the more contagious delta variant is now spreading in the United States.

Experts are paying close attention to what’s happening in Israel as it wrestles with a new outbreak just months after largely bringing the virus under control.

Israel has reinstated its indoor public mask mandate just 10 days after it was lifted. COVID testing sites are popping up again as Israel tries to stop a new wave of the delta varait, especially among the young.

Ayelet Ilan brought her 14-year-old daughter to be tested. Nearly every student in her grade is under quarantine.

More than 85% of those eligible in Israel are vaccinated, but rates are lowest in younger people. The surge in positive cases started with an outbreak in several Israeli schools.

There is concern because many of those testing positive have been vaccinated. The breakthrough cases are tending to be mild or asymptomatic.

Still, experts said it’s a reminder that the delta variant still poses a threat.

