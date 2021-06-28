Michigan coronavirus cases up to 894,260; Death toll now at 19,712

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 894,260 as of Monday, including 19,712 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 311 new cases and five additional deaths over the past three days. On Friday, the state announced a total of 893,949 cases and 19,707 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 1.2% as of Friday, the lowest on record. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

Ad

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 112 on Friday -- the lowest since June 2020. The 7-day death average was 14 on Friday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 14,000 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 61.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 53.3% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 33.6 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 603,900 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 2.9 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 322 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Ad

Worldwide, more than 181 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.9 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since June 8:

June 8 -- 293 new cases

June 9 -- 257 new cases

June 10 -- 301 new cases

June 11 -- 318 new cases

June 12 -- 198 new cases

June 14 -- 338 new cases (case count for two days)

June 15 -- 182 new cases

June 16 -- 179 new cases

June 17 -- 172 new cases

June 18 -- 162 new cases

June 21 -- 327 new cases (case count for three days)

June 22 -- 91 new cases

June 23 -- 174 new cases

June 24 -- 153 new cases

June 25 -- 40 new cases

June 28 -- 311 new cases (case count for three days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

Sign up for the Michigan Coronavirus Newsletter for updates delivered right to your inbox: