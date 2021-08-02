OB-GYN associations recommend all pregnant people get vaccinated against COVID

Two leading organizations that represent OB-GYN groups are now calling for anyone pregnant to get vaccinated against COVID.

Health officials cite the recent increase in cases and the potential risk of severe complications if those who are pregnant get infected by COVID-19. They said pregnant people should be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

That’s according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine. They are two leading organizations that represent obstetricians.

“ACOG encourages its members to enthusiastically recommend vaccination to their patients. This means emphasizing the known safety of the vaccines and the increased risk of severe complications associated with COVID-19 infection, including death, during pregnancy.” “It is clear that pregnant people need to feel confident in the decision to choose vaccination, and a strong recommendation from their obstetrician–gynecologist could make a meaningful difference for many pregnant people.” J. Martin Tucker, MD, FACOG, president of ACOG

They also cite the rising number of cases and low vaccination rates across the country as well as data that has shown that pregnant people have an increased risk of severe complications and death from COVID-19.

“COVID-19 vaccination is the best method to reduce maternal and fetal complications of COVID-19 infection among pregnant people.” William Grobman, MD, MBA, president of SMFM

Their recommendation is based on evidence from thousands of people who have gotten the vaccine while pregnant. They said that being protected from COVID outweighs any potential risk.

In a study released in June, the CDC said vaccination rates among those pregnant were increasing but the numbers were still low compared to the nonpregnant people in the same age group.

While the CDC doesn’t directly recommend the vaccine for those who are pregnant, the agency says anyone pregnant can receive it. According to some small studies on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, antibodies have been detected in breast milk.

According to the CDC, only 16% of pregnant people have received at least one dose of a vaccine. The CDC’s system that monitors for safety issues has not identified any safety concerns for pregnant people who were vaccinated or for their babies.

