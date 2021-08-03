Where Michigan stands as the COVID delta variant causes surges in other states

Where Michigan stands as the Delta variant causes surges in other states

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 906,538 as of Tuesday, including 19,947 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update included a total of 2,605 new cases and 26 additional deaths over the past four days -- an average of 651.25 cases per day. On Friday, the state announced a total of 903,933 cases and 19,921 deaths.

A week ago Michigan had detected 88 delta variant cases in 26 counties. The number has now increased to 233 documented delta cases in 40 counties. The number is not an exact count. The real number of delta cases is significantly larger, but the increase is real and shows that the variant is spreading.

It’s estimated that the significantly more contagious delta variant is now responsible for more than 80% of new infections. A CDC map of the United States shows the level of community spread over the last 30 days. The current map does show that Michigan does have more transmission than a month ago, but not nearly at the level of most of the United States.

